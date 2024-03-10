A young man with a big job to do: Parker's 'got to stand up' in 2024

Even when he was in high school, Zac Parker knew that Jack Cameron was someone he should look up to.
The pair attended Farrer as teenagers. Parker, born in Inverell but raised in Warialda, boarded there, and they both represented the school in rugby league.
Cameron, Parker said, was in the year above him, and already looked bound to play the game at a high level.
"I more [look up to] Cammo, really," Parker said.
"I try to pick his brain. I've played a lot of footy with him at school ... we knew he was going to be good, even back then."
Little did Parker know, Cameron had made note of him all those years ago as being "always one of the standouts for the year in his team".
Fast forward to 2024 and Parker now plays alongside Cameron, who is now the co-coach of the Dungowan Cowboys, once again.
After he finished his study at Farrer, Parker spent a year back home in Warialda before moving to Tamworth for a job as an electrician. It was then that he signed up with the Cowboys, with whom he has played ever since.
At just 23 years old, Parker is still young. But this year, he will be one of the senior forwards in the side after some of the older heads departed during the off-season.
"We've lost a few players, so I've got to [put in the hard yards] all year," he said.
"Someone's got to."
The son of a shearer, Parker is a typical country lad who prefers actions to words.
But despite his humility, Cameron confirmed that Parker was someone the coaches saw leading in to the season as a potential leader among the forwards.
"He's probably the most experienced one there at the moment," Cameron said.
"He's going to be leading the forwards around from the pack's point of view. He's got to stand up, which he's done in the preseason and the first two trials we've had."
In their most recent trial on Saturday, against South Newcastle, Parker once again stood out for his work rate and aggression.
When asked if he felt as if he put in a good effort against the visitors, Parker responded "I tried to", but acknowledged that Souths' size and skill made life difficult.
"They're pretty solid opposition, so I just tried to stick with them," he said.
