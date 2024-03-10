Young rodeo star and date loaf competition shine at the 2024 Manilla Show

From a hotly contested date loaf competition to the success of a young up and coming rodeo rider and record rodeo Calcutta result - the 2024 Manilla Show has been deemed a success.
Show secretary, LouEllen Overton, said the rodeo, held on Saturday evening, March 9, was a highlight of the annual show, with Quirindi rider Ashton Sweeney, 16, walking away with the open steer ride title and the Nola Lonsdale Memorial Buckle, awarded in memory of Mrs Overton's mother.
"The record-breaking Calcutta for the open steer ride raised $17,000, which is well ahead of our usual result of $11,000," Mrs Overton said.
Ashton Sweeney recently competed in the Australian High School Rodeo finals at Bendemeer, finishing in the top four to qualify to compete in America in July at the Red Desert Roundup in Rock Springs.
"Ashton was quite the celebrity on the night," Mrs Overton said.
With show crowds on par with previous years, perhaps better, Mrs Overton said gate takings were "right up".
"Our pavilion entries were amazing, with our date load competition the highlight, with that section ending in a three-way tie," she said.
"The entries were judged by very experienced CWA representatives, and they were adamant they could not split the entries.
"This has never happened before."
For the past five years, Mrs Overton said the date loaf had been won by local golfer Rocket Goman.
"Rocket makes a good date loaf, however, a lot of his fellow golfers, particularly the men, thought they really needed to get involved to see if they could knock him off his pedestal.
"This helped boost our entry numbers in the date loaf, assisted by an increase in prize money which was boosted from a couple of dollars to $100."
In the end, Mrs Overton said the prize money and bragging rights were shared by Mr Goman with fellow locals Barbara Swan and young exhibitor Jack Economos.
The other big draw on on Saturday, the yard dog action drew good crowds who saw Blake Ruttley win the speed trial with his dog, Molly, in 1 minute, 34.78 seconds, to claim the $1000 prize money and trophy.
Elsewhere on the ground, the free kid zone was highly popular, as were the Sideshow Alley rides and the ute show.
Mrs Overton said the financial benefits from the show were shared across the district, with a number of not-for profit community groups benefiting from donations after manning the entry gates and running barbecues.
Horse events took centre stage in the show ring, with strong entry numbers.
