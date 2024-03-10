Andrew Fifita's infectious exuberance: 'I've never done anything like this'

Constantly flashing a bejewelled smile, Andrew Fifita was like a bearded and very big kid.
In the midst of his first full season of rugby league since ending his celebrated NRL career in 2022, the 34-year-old - his beat-up body repaired by multiple surgeries post-retirement from elite footy - was aglow with an exuberant enjoyment of life.
His crack Woy Woy Roosters had come to Tamworth for a trial against North Tamworth at Jack Woolaston Oval on a hot autumn Saturday.
The Cronulla legend - a wrecking ball of mobility and bulk while logging 251 NRL games over 13 years as well as 17 Tests for Australia and Tonga, 10 Origin games for NSW and six Indigenous All Stars matches - started in the second-row but soon packed down at prop.
Post-match, Bears No. 6 Ethan Collins said of the 2016 grand final hero for Cronulla: "He's still got the NRL experience on him ... He's definitely brought a lot to their [Woy Woy's] side - and it showed today."
The Roosters won 28-14. And after the game, Fifita laugh loudly with his teammates, then warmly greeted requests for his signature and photograph.
He was far removed from the grand occasions in the grand stadiums that he had excelled in, but it was clearly a special moment for him. Like his five brothers, he is now a Woy Woy Rooster.
"I definitely wanted to play some club footy - I've never played club footy," he said, his front teeth bedecked in gold, then added that he came "straight out of school" and into the NRL system.
The Griffith High alum said he wanted to "know what it's like" to "have a beer" with his teammates in a park footy environment.
"That's what it's all about," he said. "To be honest, I've never done anything like this."
He continued: "I've got to give back to my brothers; this is our home club.
"They've got me for one year, and that's about it. So just cruising [and then] hang up the boots."
In the meantime, Fifita will continue his culture adviser work at the Sharks and his student counsellor job at a Griffith school.
"I love it," the qualified counsellor said of his school gig.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.