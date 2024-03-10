The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

Motor enthusiasts flock to Moonbi to show off their cars, bikes, trucks, engines

By Emma Downey
March 10 2024 - 5:30pm
Picture by Gareth Gardner

The sound of engines ranging from a purr to a roar filled the Moonbi sports ground on Saturday, March 9, as the annual Moonbi Kootingal Motor and Historical Machinery Exhibition drew "just shy" of 200 entries for a strong crowd.

