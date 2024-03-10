Motor enthusiasts flock to Moonbi to show off their cars, bikes, trucks, engines

The sound of engines ranging from a purr to a roar filled the Moonbi sports ground on Saturday, March 9, as the annual Moonbi Kootingal Motor and Historical Machinery Exhibition drew "just shy" of 200 entries for a strong crowd.
The event's host, Kootingal Motor Club, took a punt on changing the format this year from the usual two-day show to one day this year, and club secretary Greg Offord, said the move paid off.
"We had a great show, with crowd and exhibitor numbers up," Mr Offord told the Leader.
"Spectator numbers were up, while our truck and bike exhibit numbers were really up - we had just shy of 200 vehicles on display which is the highest we've had for a number of years."
Among the entries of interest were a 1963 Valiant Plymouth Signet, a Porsche 928s that came from Sydney, a 1974 Falcon GT from the Central Coast, and a 1914 Marshall steam engine which won the best engine category.
Mr Offord said there were also quite a few "untouched original survivors or barn finds" this year, including a 1975 Datsun 180B, and 1964 EH Holden.
He said a barn find meant the vehicle had not been restored, had no upholstery work or been repainted - it had come out of storage in the same condition it went in 30 to 40 years ago.
Mr Offord said the club was happy with the number of exhibitors and spectators this year, and would decided in coming weeks if it would continue with the new format in 2025.
This year's show, drew a range of cars, trucks, bikes, tractors, stationary engines - providing something for all motor enthusiasts.
The event, which has been running for about 15 years, draws entries from the coast, from north of Guyra and Glen Innes, and west from Gunnedah and Narrabri.
While there are competitions and prizes, for enthusiasts, its as a "social outing".
The event also featured market stalls, trade stalls, antiques and collectables as well as craft and art demonstrations, and swap sites.
