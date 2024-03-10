Cowboys pass tough test: Dungowan coaches 'couldn't be happier' after trial

Leading into Saturday's trial game, the Dungowan Cowboys knew they faced a gruelling test.
They had scheduled a match against the South Newcastle Lions, whose first grade side made it to the Newcastle Rugby League grand final last year while their reserve-graders finished third on the ladder.
So, when the final horn rang and the scoreline was 40-26, Cowboys co-coaches Kieran Croft and Jack Cameron were "not at all" unhappy.
"We did put in good effort, especially that first half and into the second half," Croft said.
"We're doing everything right at training, so we're really impressed with how far they've come. So we're definitely not disappointed."
Even as early as the first two sets, Cowboys players, coaches, and spectators knew their boys were in for a long afternoon.
Cars surrounded the Dungowan Recreation Ground as eager fans watched South Newcastle encroach deep into the hosts' defensive territory on the first set. And though the Cowboys fended off that initial attack, the Lions' defence was resolute in response and Dungowan resorted to a long kick to get the ball out of their half.
But after an early try to the visitors, the Cowboys did not fold.
Their defence was energetic and while Souths were bigger physically and exceptionally well-drilled, they made several mistakes which Dungowan pounced on.
"We've driven a pretty hard run on discipline," Croft said.
"Things that have cost us in the past, we've tried to change that this year. And it's started to show already."
"One-percenters have been a big thing all preseason," Cameron added.
At the end of the first 25-minute third, Dungowan lead 16-10. By the end of the second, they held a 22-20 edge.
And though they flagged in the final term, Croft and Cameron were proud to see that the Cowboys never stopped trying even when it became clear that victory was out of reach.
"[Souths] are obviously a well-trained side," Cameron said.
"I thought we touched every base that we've been training during pre-season. I think there's still a lot to work on at the start of the year, but I couldn't be happier with how they went.
"And how they were in the fight for 80 per cent of the game."
While there were a number of standouts across the park, the coaches were particularly happy with the efforts of the newcomers.
Sam Taylor, Dylan Lake, and Brett Wright all joined the Cowboys this year, and immediately showed what they brought to the side.
"Bretty Wright was pretty outstanding for us ... and Dylan at the back was really good," Croft said.
"I thought all the new recruits were pretty good," Cameron said.
