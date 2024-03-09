Mega gallery: 40+ faces and action galore from Jack Woolaston Oval

And so it came to pass that Andrew Fifita, a twinkle-toed behemoth who wrought carnage in the NRL for years, graced Jack Woolaston Oval on a hot autumn day.
A decent crowd showed up to watch Fifita's Woy Woy Roosters tackle North Tamworth in a trial on Saturday, March 9.
The Roosters won 28-14, but the Bears scored three tries to one in the third and final quarter.
After the game, Fifita - back playing full-time rugby league after ending his NRL career following the 2022 season - warmly greeted fans who wanted his autograph or a photo.
"I enjoyed it," the Cronulla legend said of the hitout, adding: "I've got to give back to my brothers; this is our [his family's] home club."
"They've got me for one year, and that's about it. So just cruising [and then] hang up the boots."
Bears No. 6 Ethan Collins said playing against the 34-year-old, who logged 252 NRL games, seven Tests for Australia and 10 Origin games for NSW, was "a really good" opportunity.
"He's still got the NRL experience on him," Collins said, adding: "He was one of my favourites.
"He's definitely brought a lot to their [Woy Woy's] side - and it showed today."
The special day also included under-18, league tag and reserve-grade matches.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.