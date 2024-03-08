The Northern Daily Leader
Good News

Congratulations to Quirindi Silo Art, Light & Sound | Best of the Best

By Newsroom
Updated March 9 2024 - 8:15am, first published 8:10am
Artist Peter Ryan created the silo masterpiece. Picture by Sally Alden Photography, from file
The Quirindi Silo Art and Light and Sound Show has been crowned tourism's Best of the Best at the National Tourism Awards on the Sunshine Coast overnight.

