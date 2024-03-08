Congratulations to Quirindi Silo Art, Light & Sound | Best of the Best

The Quirindi Silo Art and Light and Sound Show has been crowned tourism's Best of the Best at the National Tourism Awards on the Sunshine Coast overnight.
The project won the Gold Award for Best Mega Mural and the Best Street Art Experience in NSW Award, before taking out the ultimate crown on Friday night.
"Already honoured as the Best Street Art Experience in NSW, this mural by day, show by night has set itself apart from other artistic giants in numerous ways.
"A picturesque town in northwest inland NSW, Quirindi has chosen to highlight the tree goanna as protector of the lands alongside its farming history.
"Lead artist Peter Ryan has enveloped the silo in highly stylised, vibrant elements.
"Each night a 20-minute light and sound show with more of Peter's art shares with visitors the story of the town.
"Produced by Illuminart, visitors to the nightly show watch in awe as kangaroos bound, raindrops flow, sunflowers bloom and fireworks explore in a choreographed digital display.
"A dazzling art attraction. Congratulations to the Quirindi Silo Art Committee, Rotary Club of Quirindi, lead artist Peter Ryan, Illuminart for the night-time production, Liverpool Plains Shire Council, and everyone who contributed."
The congratulatory comments have come thick and fast.
"Awesome work!" wrote one person on social media.
"Breathtaking work," said another.
"Awesome packaged mural to visit for sure. Epic"
"Congratulations! Very well deserved!"
"Wooohoo Quirindi Silo Art .. so well deserved."
"Light and Sound whhoohoo."
The Australian Street Art Awards, a tourism awards for public art program, encourage Australians to explore the world-class street art and public art that is freely accessible all year round and found in every corner of the country.
"These art experiences contribute significantly to making Australia a more vibrant, creative and interesting country - somewhere visitors want to explore more keenly," awards co-director Liz Rivers said.
"Smart communities promote their outdoor art, and outdoor art events, as a unique experience - an attraction that visitors can see in only place, and that makes their destination immediately identifiable, highly attractive and a drawcard for art-loving tourists.
"Investing in outdoor art as an attraction mechanism also makes economic sense as art is typically less expensive to create than more traditional tourism attractions while the pay-off is handsome."
