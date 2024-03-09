Higgins Lane grass fire being treated as suspicious

Police are investigating after a grass fire was sparked at Oxley Vale on Friday evening.
Fire fighters were called to the blaze at the rear of a property on Higgins Lane, at about 5.30pm.
Police told the Leader on Saturday they are treating the fire as suspicious.
A paddock and adjoining river embankment were damaged by the fire.
Members of the public have reported seeing three youths running from the scene.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information which might assist police is asked to contact Tamworth Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
