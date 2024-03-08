Why deputy mayor Judy Coates wants to see more women enter politics

Judy Coates has been Tamworth Regional Council deputy mayor for less than six months, but in that time she has made the role her own.
She was one of three female councillors elected to sit at one of the most important tables in the Tamworth Local Government area.
Cr Coates told the Leader, the decision to put her hand up to run was influenced by a simple comment.
"When I retired from physiotherapy, the COVID-19 pandemic hit," she said.
"I spent the time doing things at home and trained for a charity walk, which was meant to be held in 2020 but was put off till 2021.
"I was just hanging out after having a career that was full on."
Then she attended the farewell for Tamworth's previous mayor, Col Murray, in October 2021, and someone said to her: "You should stand for the local council."
This had been an idea she had previously mulled over, but at that stage the timing wasn't right to act.
"It was something I had considered many, many years ago," she said.
"I didn't live in Tamworth at the time, I had a young family, there was some health issues, and I was running a business. It just wasn't the right time.
"So, I thought this is the time."
Just two days from the close of nominations, Cr Coates sat in the Newcastle hospital, with her youngest daughter, filling out the necessary paperwork.
At the time, the retired physiotherapist had a "rough" idea of what the role entailed as her husband, Tim Coates, had previously sat on council.
Since then, she has learned there is more to the position.
Cr Coates' family was alongside her for the whole campaign trail, and it came down to a close call between the three candidates for a position on council.
"There were three nominations within a couple of hundred votes. So, the determination of the final position was not until the end of December," she said.
Cr Coates earned that final spot.
The previous council had a total of two women, Cr Helen Tickle and former councillor Juanita Wilson. But, during the 2021 election a total of five women put their hand up to run, with Cr Tickle and Cr Brooke Southwell being sworn in alongside Cr Coates.
"It's important to have women at the table in any business, because women bring a different perspective to what is being presented and how things should be run," she said.
Cr Coates said she was happy all three female councillors represented different cross-sections of the community.
"Women make up 50 per cent of the population, and it is important that we are at least somewhere close to 50 per cent of the representation," she said.
"We may not reach that for a long time, but I believe if we want to represent the community, we have to reflect the community."
Across the North West, regional councils have seen an increase of female representation, with an almost even ratio of men to women in both Gunnedah and Moree councils and two female councillors representing the Liverpool Plains council.
At one of the first conferences Cr Coates attended, she was "thrilled" to have met a whole range of first-time councillors, many of whom were women.
"Some of them went into the top job as a first time councillor. So, that was really exciting for me," she said.
Since becoming the deputy mayor, Cr Coates said she felt a great responsibility to have an understanding of the "big picture".
"To know what is happening in a council of our size, to know every single thing is impossible, that is why we rely on really, really good staff," she said.
"I try and maintain what I started out with, which is to communicate with the community and be their voice. But also, to go to other end of the spectrum and try to be around the bigger picture as well."
When the Leader asked Cr Coates how she felt being a role model to young women across the region, she said she was quite humbled, as she was just being herself.
"If that turns out to be inspirational to people or a really good role model for women, I am really happy with that," she said.
"It's not been my goal, but if that comes with what I do then that makes me really happy."
Cr Coates said it was important to show young women they could be anything, they wanted to be, but they also had to do the hard work that came with that.
"You have to believe in yourself and surround yourself in people who believe in you," she said.
"Get some great mentors and don't be afraid to ask questions, because there is no such thing as a silly question. As not everyone can know everything."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.