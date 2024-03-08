The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

Why deputy mayor Judy Coates wants to see more women enter politics

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
March 9 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRC deputy major has stepped into one of the biggest roles in the community, and in a short six months, has made the position entirely her own. Picture by Gareth Gardner
TRC deputy major has stepped into one of the biggest roles in the community, and in a short six months, has made the position entirely her own. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Judy Coates has been Tamworth Regional Council deputy mayor for less than six months, but in that time she has made the role her own.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.