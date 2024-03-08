Why we are celebrating a roller derby coach and a mental health worker

Manilla local Patricia McClean made the ultimate treechange from the city to the region, and now she can't imagine living anywhere else.
Since taking up the role of acting Manilla station officer and paramedic, she has forged connections in the community through her work in the medical field and on the roller derby track.
"You get involved with your town, and you can see everything that you are contributing; it is amazing," she said.
On International Women's Day, Friday, March 8, Ms McClean was one of the women celebrated by Tamworth Family Support Services for their contributions to the North West community.
Ms McClean, also known as Tiny, said she has always gone the extra mile when it comes to her patients.
"We are trained for the big stuff, but I personally enjoy going to someone who is living alone to just have a chat," she said.
"They need that little extra support. They need to know they are being cared for."
She is always happy to collect her patients' mail, water their plants, or feed their animals when they have a long stay in hospital.
"It's nice to come up to them in the hospital, sit next to them, and say 'Hello'," she said.
"It is those little things that I wish someone would do if it were my own family."
She also volunteers her time to travel to the local pre-schools and primary schools throughout the region, to talk with kids about what it's like to be a paramedic.
But on the weekend, it's another story; she laces up her skates and becomes the coach for the New England Roller Derby team.
When Ms McClean moved to the region, she thought her derby days were long over.
"I had retired from derby, and I thought there was no league and no skating up here. Then I caught wind that there was a league here and they were struggling to get off the ground, so I got involved," she said.
"It is so great when we get to the end of a program and I see how much someone has improved, and the kids I coach are just fearless, and they have such a good time."
Jessica Downey said she was extremely honoured to be one of the amazing women recognised in the community.
Through her work as Community Engagement Officer at Tamworth headspace, Ms Downey has created programs to help equip young people with the essential skills they need in life.
"It includes changing a tyre, the coolant, and the oil in their car, along with self-care and hygiene that they may not learn in school or have a parent there to help them with," she said.
She was named runner-up for the Outstanding Young Community Woman award.
Ms Downey said her work mainly focuses on creating safe spaces for young members of the LGBTIQA+ and Indigenous/Torres Strait Islander communities.
"It's important to show it is inclusive and a safe space; there is still such a stigma around mental health," she said.
"These groups are the two highest that access our support services, and for me, making sure it is an inclusive and safe space for them is so important."
CEO of TFSS, Belinda Kotris said it's inspiring to look around and see real women in the community making a difference.
"There are so many amazing women doing so many wonderful things," she said.
"Through our awards, we want to acknowledge women who may never get an OAM, or the ones doing amazing work that are never recognised."
Outstanding Community Woman
Winner: Kylie Taylor for her passion in improving the healthcare system for Aboriginal communities and her lead role in the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out across the Hunter New England Local Health District.
Runner-up: Patricia McClean.
Outstanding Community Businesswoman:
Winner: Heather Whitby for her dedicated work at Little Blue Wren Services in empowering women and clients, and who also donates her time to volunteer at Ronald McDonald House.
Runner-up: Jacqui Powell for her work in community-led initiatives and charitable endeavours. She has led various successful community campaigns, such as demystifying the tenancy application process.
Outstanding Young Community Woman (16-24 years)
Winner: Jenna Stewart, who is the Vice Captain at Peel High School. She is outspoken in her support of LGBTIQA+ students and Indigenous Affairs.
Runner-up: Jessica Downey.
