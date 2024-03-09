Golfers tee off in memory of police officer David Rixon

Golfers have strolled the greens under sunny skies in Tamworth in memory of a fallen colleague, who was killed in the line of duty 12 years ago.
The annual memorial golf day pays tribute to Senior Constable David Rixon, who was gunned down in 2012 in West Tamworth, while conducting a routine traffic stop.
There were a few top guns in the crowd, a Roman soldier and a Sherlock Holmes.
The golfers keen to make the day as much fun as possible, in memory of their mate.
