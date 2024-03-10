Artefacts from Dungowan Dam exploration returned to Country

A smoking ceremony has marked the return of thousands of stone artefacts to Kamilaroi/Gomeroi Country.
A total of 3,444 Aboriginal artefacts were uncovered during site surveys and excavations for the Dungowan Dam, between 2021 and 2023.
Evidence suggests that Aboriginal people have occupied the Dungowan area for more than 5000 years.
But due to Dungowan's isolated location, a 40-minute drive from Tamworth, it was decided a more accessible repatriation site was needed to enable Aboriginal people to have unrestricted access for connection to land and educational purposes.
Over the past 6 months, the NSW Government has worked closely with local Aboriginal communities to find the most appropriate reburial site and landed on an area at the Tamworth Botanical Gardens where visitors young and old can come and go freely.
The artefacts are in the Aboriginal section underneath a garden bed specially made by the Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council.
Representatives from the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water's First Nations team, the Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council and other registered Aboriginal parties were on hand to help with the repatriation on Wednesday, March 6.
In the lead up to the repatriation, the artefacts were carefully photographed, recorded and stored in a secure location in Sydney.
"It is so important to keep connection to Country which is why we had to make sure these artefacts could be easily accessible and ensure that younger generations can visit the site to learn more about Aboriginal culture," Warren Mayers, First Nations Project Engagement Manger, NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water said.
"As an Aboriginal man and a descendant of the Worimi people, I understand the importance of repatriating sacred objects like the ones we found at Dungowan because they are a vital part of our narrative and enable Aboriginal people to pay respect to their ancestors and celebrate our cultural heritage.
"This is why I encourage everyone to visit the site if they're in the area to celebrate Aboriginal culture and to learn about what was uncovered."
The 28-hectare gardens in East Tamworth are open Monday to Friday between 8am-5pm.
