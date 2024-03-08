Cooper's front-row date with the great Andrew Fifita: 'pretty cool'

He won't be Jimmy the Lip come Saturday afternoon.
But he will be engaged in one of the great experiences of his protracted and decorated rugby league career.
And he will have a ripping yarn to tell long after his final game.
For at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday afternoon, March 9, James Cooper will pack down against Cronulla legend Andrew Fifita when his North Tamworth Bears host the Woy Woy Roosters in a trial.
"I'll tell you what I won't be doing is giving any lip service," the front-rower told the Leader. "There's other blokes in the team that can try that.
"I think it will be challenging enough to try and tackle him or whatever. But it will be plenty of fun."
Cooper has likened the anticipation surrounding the match to Tom Lahrs (or Learoyd-Lahrs) linking with Norths in 2016 after his NRL retirement.
Norths won the premiership that year and went on to win the next five too, with Cooper the sole surviving member of all eight premierships.
Now aged 33 and a year-to-year proposition as a footballer, the Bears great said the Woy Woy clash presented a "pretty cool opportunity".
"Obviously it builds a fair amount of interest in the game," he said of Fifita, a 34-year-old prop who retired in 2022 after playing 252 NRL games, seven Tests for Australia and 10 Origin games for NSW.
"And he's obviously done everything," Cooper continued, "plus did a lot more than any of us at Norths have done.
"He's played for Australia and NSW and won NRL premierships [one with Cronulla] and featured in All Star fixtures and everything. So, a real challenge [for us]."
Cooper went on: "No doubt, he's obviously a tremendous footballer. And I'm just hopeful for us that we're not on the wrong side of a few big shots from him."
The Cronulla fan was at ANZ Stadium in 2016 when Fifita crashed over for the Sharks' match-winner against the Storm. Cooper said it was a "terrific night".
"Tremendous leg speed for a guy that's a really big body - he had it all," the veteran forward said of Fifita.
