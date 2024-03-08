Men sentenced after 'ordinary night at the pub' ends in violent bashing

TWO men have walked from court after a violent bashing and robbery during a night out in Tamworth.
Jack Daniel Kelly and James Bede Woodward appeared together in the dock of Tamworth District Court where they were both served community-based sentences for assault and robbery charges.
The court heard the two men, who are both aged in their 30s, had committed an "uncharacteristic aberration" when an argument about a game of pool at the pub turned violent.
The court head Kelly and Woodward were under the influence of cocaine and alcohol.
The court heard Woodward was the "instigator" of the violent attack after he punched one of the victims in the back of the head.
"Random acts of violence and antisocial behaviour will be dealt with sternly," Judge Andrew Coleman said during the sentencing.
During what Judge Coleman called a "terrifying" act of "unjustifiable violence", both men inflicted a number of punches on the victims, leaving them with injuries including swollen cheeks and a chipped tooth.
Kelly and Woodward both fled from the scene, near Greg Norman Drive, and CCTV was later released from South Tamworth McDonald's showing two men walking into the restaurant on the night of June 30, 2022.
During sentencing, Judge Coleman said both men had expressed remorse about the offending which he accepted as genuine.
He said Woodward had expressed he had made a "terrible mistake" and the "incident had completely changed his outlook on life".
One charge of assault person with intent to commit serious indictable offence was also taken into account during sentencing.
Kelly's defence barrister Benjamin Bickford told the court the criminal proceedings had a "really sobering affect" on the 33-year-old.
"He does appear to stand very strongly in a position where his prospects are very favourable for the future," Mr Bickford said during the earlier sentence hearing.
Judge Coleman handed down separate sentences, and told the court there was a "difference in involvement" between the two offenders.
Woodward was sentenced to an 18 month community-based prison sentence, or Intensive Corrections Order, for his role in the violent attack.
Judge Coleman added the conditions he must also perform 100 hours of community service; keep away from alcohol and drugs; and continue with his rehabilitation.
The court heard Kelly's culpability had been reduced with regard to the assault occasioning ABH harm charge.
For this offence, the 33-year-old was sentenced to an 18 month good behaviour bond, or Community Corrections Order.
For the aggravated robbery charge, Kelly was sentenced to a 15 month Intensive Corrections Order.
Kelly must also undertake 100 hours of community service, not consume alcohol or drugs; and continue to engage with rehabilitation and treatment services.
