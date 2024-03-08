The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

Men sentenced after 'ordinary night at the pub' ends in violent bashing

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 9 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CCTV was released of two men entering the McDonald's restaurant on Goonoo Goonoo Road in South Tamworth. Picture supplied by NSW Police
CCTV was released of two men entering the McDonald's restaurant on Goonoo Goonoo Road in South Tamworth. Picture supplied by NSW Police

TWO men have walked from court after a violent bashing and robbery during a night out in Tamworth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.