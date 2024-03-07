Man charged with multiple offences after wild truck chase across the border

A 24-year-old Quirindi man will front court later this month, charged with multiple offences after allegedly leading police on a wild chase across the border from Qld into NSW.
NSW police were alerted to a truck carrying an allegedly stolen bobcat crossing the border at Boggabilla at about 6pm, Thursday March 7.
When they tried to intercept the vehicle north of Moree, police will allege the driver ignored their directions and continued along the Newell Highway.
Road spikes were deployed at Gwydir River Bridge, and deflated one tyre, but failed to stop the vehicle.
The truck then continued on the wrong side of the highway for a further 10km before hitting a power pole, snapping it off, and dislodging the bobcat from the tray.
The truck was then again driven from the scene, forcing other vehicles off the road to avoid collision.
The truck eventually came to a stop south of Gurley, where police arrested a 24-year-old man, who they will allege was the driver.
Colin Lawlor was taken to Moree hospital for mandatory testing and assessment before being charged with multiple offences including: using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention; Drive while licence cancelled; Receive property stolen outside NSW; Negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm); Predatory driving; and Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous-1st offence.
Lawlor made no application for bail when he fronted Inverell court on Friday and it was formally refused.
The 24-year-old has been ordered to front court again on March 25, 2024.
A Quirindi man remains under police guard in hospital after a truck was pursued from Queensland into NSW, hitting two police vehicles enroute, before it was eventually stopped south of Moree overnight.
Officers attached to New England Police District were alerted by Queensland Police at about 6pm, Thursday March 7, that a table-top truck carrying an allegedly stolen bobcat, had entered NSW at Boggabilla and was being driven south along the Newell Highway.
They were advised the truck had been followed by Queensland Police, with a 27-year-old senior constable sustaining minor injuries when his vehicle was allegedly rammed at Millmerran. He was treated in hospital and allowed to leave.
NSW Police attempted to intercept the truck about 100km north of Moree, however, the driver allegedly ignored directions and continued south, with the truck frequently crossing to the incorrect side of the highway.
A pursuit was initiated with road spikes deployed at the Gwydir River Bridge, 10km north of Moree, which deflated one front tyre; however, the driver continued south.
The truck clipped a fully-marked NSW Police caged-truck, which had been positioned to block northbound traffic as a precaution; rendering it unusable.
The truck continued on the wrong side of the highway for a further 10km before hitting a power pole snapping it off and dislodging the bobcat from the tray. Powerlines were also brought down.
The truck was again driven from the scene, leaving the bobcat behind, and continuing to swerve into northbound lanes. Dozens of light and heavy vehicles were forced to pull off the highway to avoid a collision with the oncoming vehicle.
The truck eventually came to a stop south of Gurley, about 30km south of Moree. The front nearside wheel had been ground down to the steel hub.
Police arrested a 24-year-old Quirindi man, who they will allege was the driver of the truck.
He was taken to Moree hospital for assessment and mandatory blood and urine testing and remains there under guard. Police will speak with him once he's deemed fit.
The bobcat had been reported stolen from Boonah showground in Queensland yesterday morning.
The Newell Highway was closed in both directions between Moree and Bellata for several hours while the scene was examined and the wreckage removed.
Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam vision of the incident, especially truck drivers, to contact Moree Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
No NSW Police officers or members of the public were injured.
