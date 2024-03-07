The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Man charged with multiple offences after wild truck chase across the border

By Newsroom
Updated March 8 2024 - 12:02pm, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police will speak to the driver when he is deemed fit. Picture from file
Police will speak to the driver when he is deemed fit. Picture from file

UPDATED

A 24-year-old Quirindi man will front court later this month, charged with multiple offences after allegedly leading police on a wild chase across the border from Qld into NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.