School groups amongst ag tech innovators at AgSmart Connect

Three years after it debuted, AgSmart Connect has once again drawn some of the best innovators in the ag tech space to Tamworth.
Held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) there were some 50 exhibitors on hand over the two days of the event on March 6 and 7.
A new feature this year was the addition of an outdoor networking space with food trucks, and a business lounge for exhibitors.
In keeping with the theme ahead of International Women's Day, the event hosted a panel session titled Women in Agri: Cultivating our Female Talent.
And new businesses were also given an avenue to promote themselves, via 'Start-Up Lane', as part of 'Pitch-to Paddock', where a $10,000 investment prize was on offer to the best pitch.
