Federal investment in airports needed for regions to fly high

Tamworth Regional Council supports the call from Regional Capitals Australia for the Federal Government to invest in regional aviation, advocating for an increase in funding to ensure regional airports are able to operate sustainably.
Regional Capitals Australia are calling on the Federal Government to provide recurrent funding for the maintenance and upgrade of regional airports, and to develop a sustainable long-term plan for the regional aviation network.
Regional airports are under significant financial strain due to ageing infrastructure, security cost pressures, high staffing costs, and an increasing regulatory burden.
Federal Government subsidies for screening costs have come to end.
There are concerns airports and airlines will have no option but to pass these costs on, that will quickly affect the customer.
Federal funding is needed to cover the many costs incurred for regional airports like Tamworth.
These can include screening and security compliance and planning additional infrastructure to service our growing community and region.
Regional airports play a key part in the social and economic life of Australia, connecting people in rural and remote locations and generating significant employment and economic activity.
In Tamworth, we have seen almost 170-thousand people travel through our airport over the past year.
That's an increase of 23 per cent. It's a real positive when the empty airports are still clear in our memories from during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our airport supports such a wide range of economic opportunities for the region that there is a risk any additional costs to the user will have adverse effects to further local and regional development.
This week I have been in Albury and Wagga with Mayors and General Managers from regional cities across NSW as part of our Council's membership of Regional Cities NSW.
Each year Regional Cities NSW chooses two locations to visit as part of the annual regional site tour program to learn about sharing local solution and building stronger ties between member cities.
The site tour is an important part of collective problem sharing through Regional Cities NSW, an alliance for a united voice to influence State Government policy and investment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.