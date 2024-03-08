The ultimate price is being paid by food producers and consumers

The current Senate Select Committee on the disparity between what you pay in the shop and what farmers get in the paddock has come up with what we have known all along but never appear to want to do anything substantial about.
Duopolies and monopolies exercise their market power to the detriment of both those they buy from and those they sell to. Unless you can break up monopolies and duopolies, or at least threaten to with powers that could be enacted, then you have no hope of being a potent threat that changes behaviour.
The USA has anti-trust laws that can break up those organisations with excessive market power, as does the UK, Canada and so many other countries that pride themselves on being market economies; but markets need multiple buyers, multiple sellers and transparency in price. If an organisation can say you will sell to me and only me and you can never disclose the price, nor publicly discuss it, then that is hardly the meeting of equals in a fair arrangement.
This inquiry will come and go at about the same speed as the lobbyist from the major supermarkets turn up in the parliament to say how maligned and misunderstood they are. They may even remind the parties of the donations they make at election time or the union fees they deduct from employees.
There must be something they can get for the price of supporting The Voice.
To be questioned by commercial media is also difficult as they are one of the, if not the biggest advertisers, so sources of revenue.
Anyone can do the sums between the price in the paddock and the price on the shelf, and it only stacks up in one direction.
Very, very rough back of the beer coaster calculation is a 500 kg beast in the yards sold at $2,000 yields a little better than half its weight in meat for the supermarket shelf.
Very, very roughly that is about $8/kg. So, what are you paying? In fact, a beast yields more than that, but of course there is processing and transport to be deducted. But the thumbnail etch is pretty clear.
Now it is not better, and often far worse, for virtually every vegetable sold in the same store.
In this election in 12 months, what is going to be brought forward as real seminal legislation to change this behaviour at a time when cost of living is paramount?
Here is my tip, absolutely nothing that would make an actual difference.
I have been down this road since before I was sworn into parliament. I brought forward and managed to get up the Birdsville Amendment. It was such a minor change, but even that the powers that be got rid of it.
