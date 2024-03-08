Big entertainment, big rides and big competition: Manilla Show has it all

If the level of screams are anything to judge by, freestyle motocross antics from the Aussie FMX team will be a huge hit during the 2024 Manilla Show.
The riders gave school children from Manilla Central School, St Michael's Primary and Attunga Primary School a preview show at lunchtime on Friday, March 8, which rated almost as high as the riders threw their bikes in the air.
Manilla Show opens to the public from 5pm tonight, with a full show by the Aussie FMX team and a fireworks display from 8pm.
Manilla Show secretary LouEllen Overton said wool, cooking, fine arts and handicrafts were judged earlier in the day prior to the opening.
She said there were even more sideshow alley rides and games this year, including the new Cyber Party thrill ride, which Showman's Guild representative, Wesley Cronks said was touring NSW this year.
Mrs Overton told the Leader Saturday's show program would be equally entertaining with yard dogs and beef cattle judging leading off the day's action from 8am.
"Saturday is all about ring events and pavilion competitions," she said.
The Pet Spectacular will provide family fun from 9am, while horse action gets underway with classes for registered ponies and coloured breeds in ring 1 and miniature horse and pony classes in ring 2.
Mrs Overton said the committee had received record pavilion entries this year, so there would be plenty to see and admire.
The prime lamb competition and dog high jump starts at 10.30am, followed by the ever popular gum boot toss at 11am - one of Manilla Show's best known and most loved events.
The ute show returns with what is expected to be another strong showing, drawing entries from across the state to headline the afternoon events, along with the official opening which starts at 2pm.
For those looking for some traditional, fast-paced country action, the Manilla Show Rodeo kicks off from 6pm.
The rodeo will feature such categories as mini bull ride for 8 to 11 year olds; junior steer ride in two age brackets, novice bull ride, saddle bronc, bareback and open steer ride, and the Nola Lonsdale Memorial Buckle event (with limited entries).
Horses take centre stage on Sunday, March 10, with the open hack, Galloway and ANSA classes in ring 1 from 9am, the rider classes, open pony hack and show hunter in ring 2, and Australian Stock Horse classes in ring 3.
The six-bar show jumping also gets under way from 9am, and the horse sporting events start from 2pm.
