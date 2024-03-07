Tamworth doctor named NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year

A Tamworth doctor, who has been named NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year, says she doesn't do it for the accolades.
A proud Wiradjuri and Gamilaroi woman, Dr Casey Sullivan, was recognised for her contribution to her community, founding her practice on increasing medical accessibility in the North West region, at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, March 6.
During her acceptance speech, she said the accolade shows the next generation of women that there are no boundaries to what they can do.
"We are out there; the mentors are here, and we are willing to help; just look for us," she said.
Since opening her practice doors in 2017, Dr Sullivan has received much positive feedback from the community, and is set to expand her practice.
She has a passion for teaching and enjoys passing on her knowledge to the next generation of doctors.
"I did not know that I had a passion for it until I started teaching," she said.
"The way I teach, I break things down in a very simplistic manner. So, teaching was very natural, and everyone was responding to it."
Dr Sullivan said she didn't become a doctor for accolades or recognition.
"I get up every day and do what I do for a few reasons," she said.
"I love it, and I see services that are needed in the community, and I just do it. I have a dream, and I get so much enjoyment from seeing it come to fruition."
Outside of work, Dr Sullivan is a mum to four children, she sponsors a range of Tamworth sporting groups, and mentors Indigenous students in both primary and high school.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said Dr Sullivan being named NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year was a proud moment for the local community.
"Dr Sullivan is a committed, highly skilled doctor who shows the utmost level of care to her many patients," he said.
