These are the gifts that keep on giving for children in care

The Walcha Rotary Club in collaboration with a very special local, has donated backpacks full of love to children in need.
Walcha boy Simon Wellings was inspired to start the Just 4 U Backpacks Project in 2020, to help ease the transition of foster children into their new homes.
Each backpack contains a toy and activities; and things like pyjamas and essential toiletries.
What was Simon's birthday wish, to gift backpacks to children in need, has since evolved and gained further support from his community.
The initiative supported by the Walcha Rotary Club, in partnership with Simon, has quickly become a valued and generous gift for children experiencing the upheaval of entering out-of-home care.
Last week the program reached a new milestone, with the delivery of 86 backpacks to the Pathfinders' Out-of-Home-Care program in Armidale.
"The simple gesture of receiving a backpack filled with personal items can have a lasting positive effect on a child's self-esteem and resilience," Courtney Pay, Pathfinders National Director of Child, Youth and Family, said.
"The sad reality is that the majority of young people that enter out-of-home care, arrive with nothing but the clothes on their back.
"It serves as a powerful reminder that they are valued, loved, and supported by their community.
"Such acts of kindness can improve their mental health and bring them comfort during difficult times."
The Rotary Club of Walcha has been instrumental in bringing Simon's vision to life, supporting the initiative through fundraising efforts such as BBQs and raffle ticket sales.
To date, around 500 backpacks have been lovingly packed and delivered across the New England and North West areas, a testament to the community's dedication and generosity.
The continuation of Simon's Just 4 U Backpacks relies on ongoing support and donations.
If you wish to contribute or learn more, please visit the Walcha Rotary Club's website at www.walcharotary.org.au
The bags that were donated last week have now been distributed to children and young people living in out-of-home care (OOHC) programs in Armidale, Inverell, Glen Innes, Tamworth, Coffs Harbour, Taree, and Kempsey.
