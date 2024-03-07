You'd be hard-pressed to be more passionate than these guys are about their cars

Rolls-Royce, Bugatti and Lamborghinis may be thin on the ground, but there will be a 1968 Kingswood ute and 1975 Volkswagon Beetle among the 150-plus entries for the 2024 Moonbi Kootingal Motor and Historical Machinery Exhibition.
The event, which will be staged at the Moonbi sports ground on Saturday, March 9, will include plenty of old tractors, trucks and engines - something for everyone with an interest in motors, says committee member and Kingswood ute owner John Hurcum.
Mr Hurcum bought his 1968 pride and joy locally about 20 years ago, and has completed a full restoration.
"The Kingswood is a ute I remember from my childhood and youth - it appeals to me," he said.
As a auto electrician, Mr Hurcum had the skills to do all the restoration work on the ute himself, except for the "specialist stuff, like wheel alignment", which took four years.
The ute has been on the road since 2007.
"When I got the ute, it was registered and running but rough," he said.
"It had been hand painted with a brush in two different colours, and had rough old upholstery inside."
Some readers may remember the classic Australian comedy, Kingswood Country in which Ted Bullpit never let his beloved Kingswood sedan leave the garage, Mr Hurcum has no issues "taking the Kingswood" for a spin on the roads.
Mr Hurcum, the Kingswood, and wife Pat, regularly head to weekend car rallies across the region, as well as take the occasional Sunday drive.
While Mrs Hurcum does not share quite the same level of enthusiasm as her husband for vintage cars, she does enjoy a spin in the ute.
"John is hands on with the mechanics," she said.
"I guess I have an interest as well - if you didn't it would be a very boring life."
Mrs Hurcum helped decide the all important aesthetics of the car: the dark purple exterior paint colour and the matching interior upholstery.
Mr Hurcum said they noticed a purple vehicle in a caryard one day and Mrs Hurcum said that was the colour for the Kingswood. She then coordinated the interior colour and upholstery.
When the Leader visited Mr Hurcum, we were also able to catch up with Kootingal club colleague, Gary Haywood, who has a passion for Volkswagon vehicles.
He found his 1975 Beetle in Toowoomba
Being a 1975 model makes the vehicle one of the last to be manufactured in Australia.
"The Beetle was in a reasonable state when I got it, registered and on the road, but I pulled it apart to two pieces: the body and the floorpan and started [the restoration] from scratch," Mr Haywood said.
"I've modified the Beetle to suit me - it has an air conditioner, a diesel heater in it rather than the standard one, and I've added a large, Kombi engine rather than use a Beetle engine, and the suspension has been improved."
Mr Haywood's Beetle has been on the road since 2020, and sits in the shed beside his VW Kombi campervan.
A builder rather than mechanic, Mr Haywood said Beetles were a "plain and simple" vehicle, and he liked that.
"I can build the engine, gear box and everything else in them no worries," he said.
"You don't have to be a mechanic - you do it for the love of it and the vehicle."
The only restoration work Mr Haywood didn't undertake on the Beetle was the paint job or the upholstery.
The Moonbi Kootingal Motor Show entries come from the coast, from north of Guyra and Glen Innes, and west from Gunnedah and Narrabri.
Mr Hurcum said the event had been running for about 15 years, and while there were competitions and prizes, most participants saw it a a "social outing".
