The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

You'd be hard-pressed to be more passionate than these guys are about their cars

By Emma Downey
March 7 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kootingal Motor Club members, John Hurcum and Gary Haywood, with their prized motors - a 1968 Holden Kingswood ute and a 1975 Volkswagon Beetle. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Kootingal Motor Club members, John Hurcum and Gary Haywood, with their prized motors - a 1968 Holden Kingswood ute and a 1975 Volkswagon Beetle. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Rolls-Royce, Bugatti and Lamborghinis may be thin on the ground, but there will be a 1968 Kingswood ute and 1975 Volkswagon Beetle among the 150-plus entries for the 2024 Moonbi Kootingal Motor and Historical Machinery Exhibition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.