50+ faces: all the action and colour from the oztag mixed finals

A buzz hummed around the Plain Street sporting fields when the mixed finals were staged.
With spots in next week's grand finals up for grabs, the action was intense.
In all, 36 teams clashed in a whopping 18 matches.
Tamworth Senior Oztag president Pam Potts said it was a "very exciting" time of the year.
"It's been huge," she said of the summer season, adding that there were "about 125 teams" competing on Mondays and Wednesdays.
"So we're going really well," she added.
The sport, Potts continued, was "pretty much" back to pre-COVID numbers.
Kate Fletcher's Woodleys outfit advanced to the grand final with a win over Got Nothin in the mixed finals on Wednesday night, March 6.
"Awesome," she said. "They played so well."
