Local productions take centre stage, so get your tickets

Let's talk about local productions this week. Here in Tamworth we are lucky to have an incredible amount of talented people. Here are just three of the upcoming productions that star, are directed by and produced by locals.
By Caroline Smith
The Tamworth Dramatic Society is kicking off their 2024 season with a unique and hilarious cooking show comedy!
Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle are two 'mature' cable-tv cooking show hosts who have hated each other for over 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. When circumstances put them together on a TV show called The Kitchen Witches, the insults are flung harder than the food.
This "made in Tamworth' production is sure to be a fun night out full of laughter and cooking mayhem!
Join us on Friday, March 8 for our Gala Opening Night, in collaboration with Powerhouse Hotel Tamworth by Ridges and Zonta Club Tamworth - where a portion of all tickets sold on that night will be donated to Zonta Club Tamworth.
This is sure to be a fun night out full of laughter and cooking mayhem! At the Capitol Theatre Friday, March 8 to Saturday, March 16.
By Van Badham
In The Raw, is a monthly series of staged play readings, and it continues in March with Banging Denmark, a hilarious comedy of sex, love and modern manners.
This play - Van Badham throws a bomb at the rom-com in a badly-behaved comedy of sex, love, modern manners and ancient vanities. Banging Denmark is breathless, relentless and a laugh-out-loud battle of the sexless. Jake Newhouse is a pickup artist who sells seduction techniques to the lovelorn men and the interet-ish Madigan is a feminist academic whose life's been destroyed by male internet trolls.
They are natural enemies.... What brings them together?
Recommended ages: 15+
Entry is just $25 and audiences are welcome to B.Y.O drinks and nibbles. There will be live music and a Q&A session after the reading.
This enjoyable night is held at the Tamworth Community Centre on Friday, March 15 @ 7pm.
The hit comedy by Bernard Slade
Doris and George meet in 1951, a chance encounter in a Californian hotel that leads to a passionate one-night stand. Both are married to other people but, soon aware this might be the start of something, they promise to meet one year later.
So begins a lasting 25 year romantic love affair, filled with laughs, loss and change.
The play charts their lives through the ups and downs of parenthood, career highs and lows as well as the shifting fashions and morals of the passing decades.
Starring Natacha Curnow and Ben Simpson and directed by Peter Ross - don't miss the inaugural fully staged production from Tamworth's own You'll Miss the Tide Productions.
Only at the Capitol Theatre Thursday, April 4 @ 7:30pm and Friday, April 5 @11am and 7:30pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.