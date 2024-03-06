The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Local productions take centre stage, so get your tickets

By Theatre Talk
Updated March 6 2024 - 1:55pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local productions take centre stage, so get your tickets
Local productions take centre stage, so get your tickets

Let's talk about local productions this week. Here in Tamworth we are lucky to have an incredible amount of talented people. Here are just three of the upcoming productions that star, are directed by and produced by locals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.