How this event is putting the 'smarts' back into agriculture

If you can imagine it, it is probably at AgSmart Connect in Tamworth.
The very latest in agricultural technology is on show at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC).
Thousands of people are expected through the doors across the two days, March 6 and 7, where they will see exhibitors from around Australia, as well as a range of special guest speakers and panel sessions aimed at "demystifying" the ag-tech space.
"We want to show ag technology innovation is accessible to anyone who wants to grow the profitability and viability of their business," Nicole McCann, ACM Events Agriculture Marketing Manager, said.
"This is about demonstrating there's no reason to be intimidated by the amazing level of innovation out there, it's about giving attendees the tools and information they need to employ it practically in their operations."
A new feature this year is the addition of an outdoor networking space with food trucks, and a business lounge for exhibitors.
"Three years on, we're more than an expo now, so we wanted to make the information and education seminars the heart of the event," Ms McCann said.
"This event is about education and bringing people together.
"Connecting them through agri-innovation and being a forum for agri-innovation providers to engage with farmers, investors and the agri-curious from across the industry."
Start-Up Lane is a new highlight of this year's event, featuring start-up businesses who'll be part of 'Pitch-to Paddock' opportunities on the main seminar stage, where the best pitch will receive a $10,000 investment prize.
Tickets can be purchased online at 40 per cent off the price payable at the door. A single adult ticket costs $15 online and $25 at the door, children aged 12 to 17 years are $7.50 online and $15 at the door while kids aged 11 and under are free.
High school students attending in school uniform are also free.
Doors open on Thursday at 9am - 4pm.
