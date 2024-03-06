The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'I'll be playing for him': Fatherhood reignites Taylor's inner fire

By Zac Lowe
March 7 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After several years of just playing for fun with his mates, Trent Taylor's son, Joey, will now be front of mind during games. Picture by Zac Lowe.
After several years of just playing for fun with his mates, Trent Taylor's son, Joey, will now be front of mind during games. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Last Friday, Trent Taylor's life changed irrevocably.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.