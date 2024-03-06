Man banned from drinking alcohol at pub after pushing taxi driver onto road

A COURT has heard a Tamworth taxi driver was just "going about his job" when he was assaulted by a drunk passenger after a night at the pub.
James Edmund Walmsley's defence solicitor told Tamworth Local Court the 28-year-old was so intoxicated he had fallen out of a taxi before he pushed the driver to the ground during a "reckless and drunken" assault.
In the hours prior to the assault, Walmsley had been drinking at the Courthouse Hotel, on Peel Street, before he was escorted by security into the front seat of the taxi.
The 28-year-old's solicitor Garry Johnston said after viewing footage from the hotel, Walmsley appeared to be extremely intoxicated.
"I don't think I've ever seen someone so drunk who could actually still stand up," Mr Johnston told the court.
Agreed police facts state once the taxi arrived at the East Tamworth address, Walmsley paid for the fare, and attempted to get out of the car.
The 28-year-old fell to the ground, and was laying next to the taxi for several minutes before the driver got out to check on his welfare.
When the driver approached Walmsley he got up quickly, launched himself at the victim, and pushed him backwards onto the road, the facts state.
The back of the driver's head hit the ground, and he was unable to get back up.
Walmsley proceeded to push the driver with his foot a number of times, before reaching down, picking him up, and then dropping him to the ground.
I do treat this as dangerous conduct.- Magistrate Julie Soars
The police facts state the driver was able to get himself off the ground and back into the taxi.
As a result of the assault, the victim sustained a large bump on the back of his head, and pain and bruising to his right hip.
During sentencing, magistrate Julie Soars said the 28-year-old was lucky the driver didn't suffer more serious injuries when his head hit the road.
"I do treat this as dangerous conduct," she said.
Ms Soars said people don't go to work thinking they will be assaulted or injured.
Mr Johnston told the court since the offending Walmsley had taken positive steps in rehabilitation, and identified alcohol as an issue.
"He is very emotional about what happened that night," Mr Johnston said.
"This is a young man with a bright future."
The court heard the 28-year-old had prior matters on his criminal record, but had "turned his life around", and was continuing to do so.
Mr Johnston asked for the matter to be dealt with by way of a community-based sentence so Walmsley could continue the "very strong moves" towards rehabilitation.
Ms Soars convicted the 28-year-old and sentenced him to a 14 month supervised good behaviour order.
She added the condition Walmsley must not consume alcohol at licenced premises.
Ms Soars said by banning the 28-year-old from drinking at the pub he will become an "onlooker" to what can happen while under the influence.
"You'll be able to see how bad that behaviour gets, and at one point that was your behaviour," she told the 28-year-old.
Walmsley must also complete 60 hours of community service as part of his sentence.
