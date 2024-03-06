Les clocks up a 'bloody' good personal milestone that's helped 1500 others

It might have been the lure of a free milkshake that got Tamworth's Les Fulcher into the blood donation chair more than 50 years ago, but it has been the knowledge of how many people he had been able to help that has kept him returning.
A blood or plasma donation is a truly altruistic gift an individual can give to others in need - it takes only 45 to 60 minutes for plasma and 10 minutes for blood - and a single donation can save multiple lives.
On Wednesday, March 6, Mr Fulcher became the second blood donor in Tamworth to reach the remarkable milestone of 500 blood donations, beaten by Walcha's Lorraine Rennie who marked her milestone in March 2023.
Lifeblood records show only 100 Australians have reached 500 donations so far.
To mark Mr Fulcher's milestone the Tamworth Blood Donation Centre team stepped up from a milkshake to cake and balloons.
A spokesperson for Lifeblood said through the years, Mr Fulcher had helped save the lives of 1500 Australians with his A-positive blood type.
Mr Fulcher's blood career as a lifesaver began more than 50 years ago at the state's first blood bank in York Street in Sydney - donating blood for the free milkshakes and time off work.
His motivations became personal after his daughter-in-law received transfusions during childbirth.
"My daughter-in-law happens to be the same blood type as me, and required several transfusions after giving birth to our first granddaughter in 2009," he said.
"I must have donated over 150 times by then as I gave my granddaughter my 150 Donations medallion".
After more than 100 bags of the red stuff, Mr Fulcher became a "plasma" donor which allowed him to roll up his sleeves every two weeks.
"One of my best mates passed away in 2018 from multiple myeloma and I know that plasma was used in his treatment of the disease," he said.
"It can also apparently be used in 18 different ways to treat the likes of various autoimmune diseases, trauma, liver diseases and help with severe burns."
It has been not just his personal experiences, but the care of staff at the Tamworth Blood Donor Centre that has kept Mr Fulcher motivated to continue his donations.
"Over the years I have been looked after by dedicated staff and the most wonderful volunteers who have made me hundreds of milkshakes," he said.
"It has become part of my routine just like going to the gym or bike riding, it's a good habit and it doesn't take long, and I'd say to anyone out there thinking about it that it's never too late to start."
Lifeblood spokesperson Scott Morrison said Mr Fulcher was a "well-known and much-loved" character at the Tamworth Blood Donor Centre.
"He demonstrates incredible generosity and dedication and we'd like to thank and recognise Les on behalf of the patients he has helped, for every one of his 500 blood and plasma donations.
"By becoming a regular blood donor just like Les, you will be helping the one in three Australians who will need blood or plasma in their lifetime."
The Lifeblood spokesperson said patient need for the lifesaving "golden" part of blood - plasma - was at record high levels.
"Thousands of plasma medications and transfusions are sent to hospitals across Australia every day," the spokesperson said.
Mr Fulcher, who is now retired, moved to Tamworth in 1988 and hopes to continue his donations for quite a while yet.
Anyone interested in becoming a blood donor, or who is after more information, can visit Lifeblood or call 13 14 95 to make an appointment.
