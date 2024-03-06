The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

Les clocks up a 'bloody' good personal milestone that's helped 1500 others

By Emma Downey
March 6 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth's Les Fulcher has notched up 500 blood and plasma donations - one of only 100 nationwide to do so. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth's Les Fulcher has notched up 500 blood and plasma donations - one of only 100 nationwide to do so. Picture by Peter Hardin

It might have been the lure of a free milkshake that got Tamworth's Les Fulcher into the blood donation chair more than 50 years ago, but it has been the knowledge of how many people he had been able to help that has kept him returning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.