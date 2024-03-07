Join campaign for a gender-equal world this International Women's Day Advertising Feature

The theme for International Women's Day 2024 is 'Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress'. Picture: Shutterstock

Women's economic empowerment has such a large impact on an individual country's enduring economic, health, education, and political and cultural stability success measures. - Georgina Williams

Gender equality is a critical objective in the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and a recent review showed a substantial $360 billion annual shortfall in funding for essential measures to achieve this goal.

"The gender gap in power and leadership positions remains entrenched, and, at the current rate of progress, the next generation of women will still spend on average 2.3 more hours per day on unpaid care and domestic work than men," the UN noted when the report was published.

"No country is within reach of eradicating intimate partner violence, and women's share of workplace management positions will remain below parity even by 2050. Fair progress has been made in girls' education, but completion rates remain below the universal mark."

That's why the theme for International Women's Day 2024 - Friday, March 8 - is 'Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress'.

UN Women Australia outlined five focus areas:

Human rights. Investing in women is a human rights imperative and cornerstone for building inclusive societies.

Poverty. The COVID pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, climate disasters, and economic turmoil have pushed an extra 75 million people into severe poverty since 2020. This could lead to more than 342 million women and girls living below the poverty line by 2030.

Gender-responsive financing. Due to conflicts and rising fuel and food prices, recent estimates suggest that 75 per cent of countries will curb public spending by 2025, which will affect public services and social protection.

Green economy. The current economic system exacerbates poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation, disproportionately affecting women and marginalised groups. Shifting towards a green economy and care society will help amplify women's voices.

Change-makers. Feminist organisations are leading efforts to tackle women's poverty and inequality. However, they receive only 0.13 per cent of total official development assistance.

Addressing the International Women's Day Parliamentary breakfast in February, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that in Australia, the gender pay gap is at a record low, the participation rate has reached historic highs, and that the government had taken new action on pay equity and transparency. This has helped push Australia from 43rd in the Global Gender Gap rankings to 26th.

UN Women Australia Chair Georgina Williams emphasised how when women are empowered to have their own voice, agency, and meaningful participation in economic decision-making at all levels of society, everyone benefits.

"Women's economic empowerment has such a large impact on an individual country's enduring economic, health, education, and political and cultural stability success measures. It's the basis of movement in almost every other gender statistic."