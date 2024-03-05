'Toughness and resilience': Bennetts-Inkster rises to the occasion

The instinct for leadership comes so naturally to Lachlan Bennetts-Inkster that he cannot help but to want to set the standard in whatever he does.
The 26-year-old has a long history of leadership in his professional and personal life. He has captained cricket sides, coached footy sides, and is a manager at the Courthouse through the week.
So when he walked to the wicket for the North Tamworth Redbacks on Saturday, the situation was almost tailor-made for him.
"I've always been a battler, I love the back-against-the-wall stuff," Bennetts-Inkster said.
"That's where we were on the weekend, and we still are to some extent. But that's always been me, when that going gets tough, I want to be in the middle of it."
Never mind that it was his Tamworth first grade cricket debut, or that he walked in to the No. 1 Oval wicket against Bective East with the score at 4-49, Bennetts-Inkster relished the challenge.
And despite the bowler-friendly conditions, against an attack with their tails up, he and Michael Rixon put on 33 for the fifth wicket, and he added another 28 for the sixth with Jordan Lewington to finish the day on 38 not out.
"It was a tough pitch to bat on, and Michael Rixon and myself showed a bit of toughness and resilience to get through a tricky period," Bennetts-Inkster said.
2023/24 is his first season in Tamworth cricket. And, prior to the weekend, Bennetts-Inkster had played primarily in second grade.
He joined the club looking to have fun and make some friends, which was "all cricket has ever been [about] for me".
So Bennetts-Inkster was not expecting the call-up to firsts, but he knew he could do a job for the Redbacks when the opportunity came.
"I played Shires cricket in Sydney. I won a first grade premiership there and was captain of second grade for the majority of that time," he said.
He called on that experience to help him get the team into a less fraught position at the end of the day's play on Saturday.
North Tamworth finished at 6-110, with Bennetts-Inkster set to resume his innings this weekend.
It helped, he said, that there was no real pressure on him as the side is unlikely to qualify for finals. But there is still plenty to play for.
"You go into every game trying to win," Bennetts-Inkster said.
"There's always that little sense of what the other side's playing for as well. I believe Bective are playing to finish on top, and you always want to make it as difficult for them as possible."
To do so, they look to bat out their overs and go hard at Bective in the hopes of a first-innings win.
"Hopefully we'll put somewhat of a competitive score on the board and put a bit of pressure on them," Bennetts-Inkster said.
"They're going to want to come out with intent, and if we can bowl in the right areas and take our chances, maybe we can cause an upset."
