Health

Doctor 'reprimanded' for 'unsatisfactory professional conduct'

By Newsroom
Updated March 8 2024 - 8:50am, first published 5:45am
An Armidale GP has been reprimanded for 'unsatisfactory conduct'. Picture from Shutterstock
An Armidale doctor whose "prescribing fell significantly below the standard reasonably expected of a practitioner with his level of training and experience" and who failed to record his patient's addiction status and drug seeking behaviour, has been found guilty of "unsatisfactory professional conduct" by the Professional Standards Committee.

