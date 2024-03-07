Real opportunities to drive inclusion and build careers for women Advertising Feature

Real estate offers many flexible options for women to build a successful career. - Partner Now Property business owner Jacqui Powell

The team at Partner Now Property understand their clients' purpose for their property decisions and supply them with the best opportunities to fulfil their property goals.

The UN Women Australia theme for International Women's Day 2024 is 'Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress'.



Like the wider international theme, it aims to inspire inclusion.

Jacqui Powell, owner of Partner Now Property, leads by example supporting this vision.



"The Tamworth region is made up of a diverse and unique range of people and industry," she said.

"Real estate offers many flexible options for women to build a successful career.

"A good agent needs to have empathy, able to listen, problem solving skills and be personable."

Jacqui has been an agent for the past 14 years and her agency, Partner Now Property, is in Peel Street, Tamworth.



Jacqui encourages other women to enter the industry.



"We provide flexibility for all our team with school pick up and drop off," Jacqui says.



"We insist that our team attend school sports carnivals. Family is the most important aspect in all our lives and I provide as much support as possible to all our team."

Jacqui bought the agency from Nutrien Harcourts Davidson Cameron in 2021 and since then, has been operating her local independent brand.



"Being local and only employing from our community gives us a real sense of pride that we are supporting 100 per cent our local economy and local jobs," Jacqui says.

Jacqui says buying and selling a house is different for everyone.



"It provides an opportunity to grow a family, provide investment, or even a holiday home," Jacqui says.



"It is important for us and our team that we understand our client's purpose for their property decisions and supply them with the best opportunities to fulfil their property goals.

"Today, we strive to deliver purposeful work, build long-term relationships and create a family culture filled with support, opportunity, and excitement."

Jacqui says a deep desire to support the community and the great people within the real estate industry were key drivers in why she was working within property today, having originally come from a sales and IT background.

The team at Partner Now Property thoroughly enjoy working in the Tamworth community.



For more information, phone 6766 1214.