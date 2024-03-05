Cody Anderson has a dream, and he'll stop at nothing: 'I take it seriously'

Cody Anderson knows what he wants, and he goes after it.
The 17-year-old does not like to waste time, whether that be on the field for the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters under 18s, or off it as he enters the workforce.
And nowhere was that attitude more evident than in Saturday's trial against the Gulgong Terriers.
As the Roosters romped to a 36-6 win, Anderson scored three tries. But instead of relishing his hat-trick, he joked that he ought to have had more.
"I thought I was going to get five [laughs]," Anderson said.
In truth, he was unlucky to have a couple of tries disallowed. But the Tamworth product was quick to heap the praise on his teammates who set up his opportunities to score.
"Full credit to the boys, I wouldn't have scored without them," he said. "The front rowers did the hard yakka and I just put the ball down."
The young man's no-nonsense approach to his footy is reflected in his personal life as well.
A former student at Oxley High, Anderson dropped out last year and recently began work at SMW Kitchens. It was a relatively simple decision, he said, because school "wasn't for me".
And, though he missed out on selection for the Greater Northern Tigers this season, his dreams of playing NRL football remain undimmed.
"Footy's something I want to do with my life," Anderson said.
"It's what I've always wanted to do. I take it seriously every time ... I've always wanted to play for the Bulldogs."
In pursuit of that goal, Anderson believes he has a great base with the Roosters learning from coach Aaron Cotter.
In his younger years, Anderson was a North Tamworth Bears junior. He eventually joined Kootingal-Moonbi several years ago at the suggestion of his older brother, Jack.
"I've always looked up to my brother, and it's a great club to be a part of," he said.
"He said 'Do you want to come and play for Kooty?' And I said 'Yes sir'."
In hindsight, it was a shrewd move. Anderson was named one of the best players in Saturday's trial by Cotter, who was pleased with most of the team's performances.
"Jayden Graham did really awesome work," Cotter said.
"He's playing lock in his first year with us and I think he excelled. All of them were good, really. Cody got three tries and ... was unlucky not to get five."
The only issue the coach had was the team's inability to hang on to the ball. They likely would have won by an even bigger margin, he said, if their discipline had been better.
"I wanted us to be a fortress and not let them in, and the only time they got in was in that second 30 [minutes] when we lost our discipline," Cotter said.
"Our defence definitely worked well, but there were too many mistakes."
