The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Cody Anderson has a dream, and he'll stop at nothing: 'I take it seriously'

By Zac Lowe
March 6 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Anderson was pleased, but not satisfied, after scoring three tries for the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters under 18s on Saturday. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Cody Anderson was pleased, but not satisfied, after scoring three tries for the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters under 18s on Saturday. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Cody Anderson knows what he wants, and he goes after it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.