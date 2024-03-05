Tamworth council plans to build up West Tamworth into a thriving urban hub

Tamworth Regional Council is hoping to unlock the full potential of West Tamworth, turning it into a thriving urban hub.
Amendments to the Tamworth Regional Local Environmental Plan 2010 (TRLEP 2010) could ultimately result in more highrise developments along this important "corridor" from the CBD to the airport.
"The community changes, and the area changes," TRC deputy mayor Judy Coates said.
"We have to make sure we are meeting the needs of the community and what the city needs for growth. It is about ensuring how we use the land fits with what is happening, encourages the growth of the city, and encourages more housing."
An updated planning proposal will be submitted to the Department of Planning, Housing, and Infrastructure (DPHI) this month for a gateway determination.
That will enable the DPHI to review the strategic planning and merit of the report before TRC sends it out for public exhibition.
This would be phase one of council's plans to update TRLEP 2010.
Team Leader of Development Assessment at TRC, Mitch Gillogly said amendments to the Bridge Street Precinct go hand in hand with Blueprint 100.
"One of the actions in Blueprint 100 is to look at urban renewal for Bridge Street. It is on an important corridor, our airport-to-CBD corridor," he said.
"We are looking at the Bridge Street precinct to increase the density of housing given its proximity to Bridge Street, the town's CBD, and sports fields."
One of the main problems these changes will address is the shortage of one or two-bedroom housing, which would assist population growth in the region.
The increase in floor ratio from 2,500 square metres to 3,500 m2 will enable the development of larger commercial spaces and taller apartment buildings.
"[This is] to help facilitate more development in Bridge Street, acknowledging it is already there, but get that along to get some renewal there," Mr Gillogly said.
"Because there is only a certain extent to which we can create urban sprawl, keep on moving out, and keep on dragging infrastructure, when we really want to look internally to see what we can do to create medium housing density in town."
The precinct has been zoned for mixed use, which allows for a blend of residential, commercial, institutional, and entertainment spaces.
Mr Gillogly said the urban revival of Bridge Street would also boost commercial and business opportunities.
"There are areas that used to be industrial that are now zoned for mixed use. So, there are some industry buildings that could be redeveloped in the long-term for really cool purposes, like offices, buildings, cafes, or even a brewery," he said.
TRC aims to have the TRLEP 2010 out on public exhibition by June 2024, and hopes to have the first phase completed later this year, in December.
