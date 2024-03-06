The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'It did help me focus': Country boy Shepherd relishes a tough spot

By Zac Lowe
Updated March 6 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lawson Shepherd enjoys being a fast-bowling allrounder, but has worked particularly diligently on his batting in recent weeks. And the results are showing. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Lawson Shepherd enjoys being a fast-bowling allrounder, but has worked particularly diligently on his batting in recent weeks. And the results are showing. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Moving from your hometown to a totally new city is inevitably daunting, but Lawson Shepherd seems like he was made for life on the land.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.