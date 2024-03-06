'It did help me focus': Country boy Shepherd relishes a tough spot

Moving from your hometown to a totally new city is inevitably daunting, but Lawson Shepherd seems like he was made for life on the land.
The Dubbo product moved to Armidale after high school where he now studies a Bachelor of Rural Science at the University of New England.
The traits that make him suited to the farming life - a strong work ethic and a 'no complaints' attitude - are also what have made him a valuable addition to Old Boys' lineup in the last two seasons.
He was initially linked to the club through mates who played there. And, he said, it made the transition from home life to uni life a little easier.
"They're a good bunch of blokes," Shepherd said.
"I love having a beer with them, and it's been a really good last couple of seasons."
The young man's appetite for tough innings was on full display last weekend.
Almost as soon as he strode to the wicket on Saturday, Shepherd knew he was in for a long day.
In fact, the Old Boys opener's sense of dread started from the moment captain Ben Middlebrook lost the toss against Tamworth City United at Riverside 1.
"We wanted to bowl on it first, as anybody would," Shepherd said.
"When we got out there [Corey Sommers, Old Boys vice captain and fellow opening batter] played a forward defensive shot off a good length, and it came up and hit him in the shoulder."
The wicket was "playing plenty of tricks and moving off the seam", Shepherd said, and he knew his job at the top of the order would be to anchor the innings while the more aggressive batters in the order went after the City United bowling.
Not that he minded. In fact, the responsibility on his shoulders helped fortify his mind for the arduous innings ahead.
"It definitely did help me concentrate and focus that little bit more," Shepherd said.
"I've also had a little bit of prep and been getting right into my batting the last couple of weeks. First round back, I got 30-odd, so I'm trying to build on those scores."
After a brief rain delay, Shepherd was dismissed just shy of a half-century and Old Boys' innings came to an end for roughly 150.
It was not the total they wanted at the start of the day, and Shepherd acknowledged that he and the other bowlers will have to bowl well to restrict City United's batters.
"If we can get on a roll while the ball is still fresh, we're a good chance of getting wickets in clumps and really putting them on the back foot," he said.
"We saw that against Bective in particular. We bowled 20-odd overs at them and ... might have taken one or two wickets. But next week, we came in and took 7-20, so we can definitely do it."
