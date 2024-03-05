How you can help shape Tamworth hospital's new Palliative Care Unit

What would you like to see in a new palliative care unit at Tamworth hospital?
That's the question being asked of the community, as part of the planning process for the facility, which was announced after years of campaigning.
The NSW Government has committed $93 million to redevelop and refurbish five palliative care units across the state including Tamworth, Westmead, Nepean, Wyong and Orange hospitals.
Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said as well as featuring the latest technology and equipment, "it's essential the expanded Palliative Care Unit at Tamworth Hospital provides a comfortable and home-like setting to deliver the very best clinical care and emotional support".
"That's why we've asked for community involvement, which will be key to shaping the important service," he said.
General Manager of Tamworth Hospital Yvonne Patricks said the local community can play an important role in the next phase of the project, which involves designing the clinical areas, patient bedrooms, family zones and outdoor spaces.
"People who are passionate about improving palliative care and supportive services can become involved by completing the online form to register their engagement with the project," Ms Patricks said.
The project's lead design team is working with the Hunter New England Local Health District to develop a master plan for the expanded unit, which will inform its location on the hospital campus and co-location with other services.
Members of the community can register interest by completing an online application form.
