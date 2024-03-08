Grand acreage and homestead offer country life and mountain vistas

5 beds | 2 bath | 5 car
Offering a sense of grandeur that's rare to find, this country homestead sits on a sprawling 4.5 acres parcel with panoramic valley views framed by scenic mountain ranges, creating a captivating backdrop to daily life.
Staged over one ultra-spacious level, the five bedroom layout features a choice of expansive living areas supported by an entertainer's kitchen and two bathrooms.
This beautiful country home is brick-built with a colourbond roof and solar system.
The spacious open plan kitchen boasts a dishwasher and oodles of storage and prep areas and adjoins an open style living/dining area with a grand bay window.
Four of the five bedrooms have built-in robes, the main with walk-in robe, bay window and ensuite.
There is also a full family bathroom as well as great laundry with loads of storage and outdoor access
Ducted and split-system air-conditioning backed up by cooling ceiling fans ensure year round comfort while the formal lounge features a toasty combustion fire for cosy winter nights.
Outside country life calls with a double-height 12m x 12m machinery shed, a double garage with attached shed, water storage, tree-dotted grounds and beautiful gardens including veggie patches and a potting shed.
You'll love jumping into the pristine pool at the end of a long day and there's a collection of covered and open alfresco areas to unwind or entertain.
This is so much more than a home, it's a lifestyle.
