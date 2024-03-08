High-end forever dream home with nothing to do will suit fussiest of buyers

4 beds | 4 bath | 4 car
LAWD is pleased to present 30 Rodeo Drive, nestled amongst quality new homes in a prestigious estate located on the Longyard Golfcourse with direct access from your backyard.
This home has been thoughtfully designed for the large or extended family sure to suit the fussiest of buyers with high-end finishes throughout the entire home.
Entrance to the property is via the bitumen driveway and straight into your three-car garage complete with remote roller doors and internal access to the home.
Established low-maintenance gardens provide privacy and a fully fenced yard makes this home perfect for children and pets.
Step inside your master built GJ Gardner Home positioned on a spacious approximately 4000sqm block.
The homes features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a four-car garage space.
The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in wardrobe, luxurious ensuite featuring a deep bathtub and your own outdoor retreat with a tranquil water feature accessible through glass double sliding doors.
The additional three bedrooms, one with an ensuite and the other two adjacent to the main bathroom, have either walk-in robes or floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, ceiling fans and dimmer control switches for the lights.
The gallery kitchen features Essa stone kitchen benchtops and quality appliances that flow through to a large butler's pantry.
Space will never be an issue with open plan kitchen/dining and the additional family/rumpus room both lead out onto the covered alfresco area through glass panel stacker doors.
There is also a sizable media room that could easily be converted into a fifth bedroom.
Reverse-cycle ducted and zoned air-conditioning throughout and a large wood fireplace situated in the family room ensure year-round comfort.
Step outside and enjoy entertaining in the alfresco area that features electric blinds, ceiling fans and external BBQ gas point.
The kids will be entertained in your approximately 6x3sqm Gardenia salt water heated pool and during those colder winter days relax by the fire pit whilst taking in the breathtaking mountain views.
Recently added an approximately 12x6sqm fully insulated shed with a full bathroom attached suitable for a granny flat, guest accommodation or a man shed complete with a covered entertaining deck overlooking the Golf Course making it the perfect spot for a cold beer or glass of wine.
Water supply will never be an issue with three freshwater tanks, fantastic bore and town water supply.
With nothing left to do this house is ready to call your forever home.
