Game of pool led to 'alcohol and drug-fuelled' bashing and robbery

A VIOLENT bashing and robbery which hospitalised two men in Tamworth has been described by a judge as a moment of "alcohol and drug-fuelled stupidity".
James Bede Woodward and Jack Daniel Kelly were flanked by support people when they fronted Tamworth District Court for their sentencing hearing this week after an argument about a game of pool at the pub turned violent.
The court heard Woodward and Kelly, who are both aged in their 30s, pursued two men on Goonoo Goonoo Road while they were "drunk off their face" and on cocaine.
Woodward and Kelly assaulted the victims and stole a wallet before fleeing from the scene, near Greg Norman Drive, at about 11pm on June 30, 2022.
The court heard the men inflicted a number of punches, including one to the back of the head, which resulted in swollen cheeks and a chipped tooth to the victims.
The Director of Public Prosecutions solicitor David Hoitink said the threshold for a sentence of imprisonment had been crossed.
Mr Hoitink said while the injuries sustained weren't overly serious, the degree of violence, and the need to punish the men and denounce and deter the offending were paramount considerations.
He said the blow to the back of the head was committed while the victim was retreating and walking away.
"He's literally looking away, he has no opportunity to defend himself," Mr Hoitink said.
The prosecutor submitted a community-based prison sentence, or Intensive Corrections Order, would be "favoured", rather than time behind bars.
One charge of assault person with intent to commit serious indictable offence will be taken into account for both men during sentencing.
Judge Andrew Coleman told the court both Woodward and Kelly were two men with nothing on their criminal records, and "otherwise of good character".
Kelly and Woodward were arrested and charged with the offences after police released CCTV from South Tamworth McDonald's which showed two men walking to the restaurant on the night of June 30, 2022.
A police strike force was set up in the wake of the robbery, and Kelly and Woodward were arrested on October 27, 2022, following a lengthy police investigation.
Kelly's defence barrister Benjamin Bickford told the court the matter should "not attract a sentence of absolute last resort".
He said the offending was a "serious example of street violence", to which Kelly had expressed he was "most regrettable" for.
Mr Bickford said the 33-year-old had been doing well for himself while on bail, and the criminal proceedings had a "really sobering affect on him".
"He does appear to stand very strongly in a position where his prospects are very favourable for the future," the defence barrister said.
Mr Bickford asked the court to consider a sentence which would aid in Kelly's rehabilitation.
Woodward's defence barrister Steven Doupe said the assault occasioning ABH offence fell below the mid-range and challenged a number of the prosecution's submissions.
Mr Doupe told the court the harm occasioned was limited to "swollen cheeks", and there had been some advanced warning about a confrontation when Woodward yelled "we will see you outside" to the victims.
An affidavit from Woodward, written submissions, and a sentencing assessment report were tendered to the court by Mr Doupe.
Judge Coleman told the court there were "significant things" he needed to consider before he could hand down his sentencing remarks.
Woodward and Kelly will return to the same court on Thursday, March 7, for sentencing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.