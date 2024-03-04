New event series for women in farming to come together

NSW Farmers has launched a new series of events across rural and regional NSW to provide women in agriculture with the networking and upskilling opportunities required to fast track their professional development in the sector.
The series of 12 events have been launched as part of the NSW Farmers Women in Business Network (WIBN) project, which aims to support women as they play an ever-increasing role in shaping the future of agriculture.
NSW Farmers Chief Executive Officer Annabel Johnson said the series of in-person events would commence in April, with all women in the state's agricultural industry welcome to attend.
"This is a special opportunity to recognise the leadership capabilities of women in agriculture, with a series of 12 different events that have been developed based on the needs of women in each of our regions," Ms Johnson said.
"By establishing formal networking and learning programs across our state to connect women in agricultural businesses, these sessions aim to upskill and uplift the women who are leading our industry forward.
"Building connections and capabilities is essential, and I look forward to seeing our female farmers come together at these events over the coming months."
Tamworth cattle farmer and NSW Farmers WIBN Project Officer Karen Weller said the events were carefully designed to provide a gateway for women in the agricultural industry to upskill and network further in the sector.
"Women are estimated to provide one-third of on-farm income, often through the management of the farm business itself - but yet many women in the sector are not specifically trained in these skills," Mrs Weller said.
"Enabling women to access the tools and networks needed to develop their business and decision-making skills is what this program is all about, and so we encourage all women in the state's agricultural sector to come along to one of these events."
The Empowering Women in Farming Businesses events are funded by the NSW Government as part of the Women in Business Network Grant.
The project events will be hosted at the following dates and locations:
An event will also be planned for the Western Division region over the coming months.
