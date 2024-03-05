The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Concrete pour signals start for Inverell Aquatic Centre's pool foundations

Updated March 5 2024 - 1:47pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Tablelands MP, Adam Marshall, and Inverell Shire Council staff tour the new $25 million Inverell Aquatic Centre construction site. Picture supplied
Northern Tablelands MP, Adam Marshall, and Inverell Shire Council staff tour the new $25 million Inverell Aquatic Centre construction site. Picture supplied

Construction of the new $25 million Inverell Aquatic Centre is well underway, with the first concrete pours for the main Olympic pool's foundations having taken place.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.