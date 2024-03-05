Concrete pour signals start for Inverell Aquatic Centre's pool foundations

Construction of the new $25 million Inverell Aquatic Centre is well underway, with the first concrete pours for the main Olympic pool's foundations having taken place.
Northern Tablelands MP, Adam Marshall, and Inverell Shire Council staff inspected progress last week.
Mr Marshall said the new facility would become a premier competitive swimming facility in country NSW.
"It will provide fun and recreation for future generations of locals and visitors, whatever their age and swimming ability," he said.
Demolition of the old structure, earth works, excavation and screw piling for the main Olympic pool were completed late last year. Pouring of the structural slabs began this week.
The new facility will include a main eight-lane, 50-metre outdoor/indoor pool, a 20m by 10m warm water pool - with a moveable floor, and an indoor splash park with an associated toddler pool.
Mr Marshall said Inverell Shire Council and builder Hines Constructions were doing a fantastic job renewing the existing 60-year-old pool facilities, so they met the requirements of modern-day competition.
"The facilities will be state-of-the-art and ensure ease of use for all ranges of mobility," he said.
"This project will ensure Inverell Aquatic Centre can continue delivering a high-quality training and competition venue for another 50 years."
The project is scheduled for completion in December this year.
Visit the Inverell Shire Council website for further information about the project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.