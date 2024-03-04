More McGrath Breast Care Nurses coming to Hunter New England

The Hunter New England Local Health District (LHD) is one of seven LHDs in NSW that will be receiving additional McGrath Breast Care Nurses.
An $18.6 million investment over four years from the NSW Government will see 29 new McGrath Breast Care Nurses providing free support to breast cancer patients in metro, regional and remote communities.
The specially trained McGrath Breast Care Nurses provide free care, support and are a key point of contact for patients during their treatment.
They become a trusted, consistent, and knowledgeable point of contact, and explain complicated aspects of treatment to patients, during what can be an incredibly stressful period.
The service of a McGrath Breast Care Nurse is free and available without a doctor's referral.
Premier Chris Minns said many people in NSW know someone who has been impacted by breast cancer.
"It is a scary and a stressful time, and every bit of support counts," he said.
"McGrath Breast Care Nurses give priceless support to patients and their families when they need it most.
"These specially trained nurses can make a big difference, and we're pleased to be delivering on this commitment to support more people across NSW."
McGrath Foundation CEO, Holly Masters, said the organisation was "incredibly grateful" for the government's expanded support.
"Who will help us towards our goal of ensuring no one with breast cancer in NSW misses out on the free care and support of a breast care nurse," she said.
NSW Health Minister, Ryan Park, said one in seven women would develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
"This investment will ensure more people across our state have access to this incredibly important service," he said.
"Breast care nurses are an incredible source of continuous support for patients, and they do wonders to minimise the stress and trauma which comes with a breast cancer diagnosis."
NSW Women Minister, Jodie Harrison, added that the nurses make a difference to the lives of both patients and loved ones, providing support from diagnosis, and throughout their treatment.
Meanwhile, six common drugs used to treat breast cancer will be able to be prescribed and dispensed for 60-days with a single prescription, a move that could save patients hundreds of dollars.
It will also reduce other ongoing costs, such as the need to visit a GP.
The drugs include common types of hormone blocking therapies such letrozole, anastrozole and tamoxifen, amongst others, which combined represented almost one million individual prescriptions in the 2023 calendar year.
These drugs are included in the second tranche of over 300 medicines that have moved to 60-day prescribing since it was announced in September last year.
The six hormone blocking drugs are used to treat hormone receptor positive breast cancer. Hormone blocking therapy, also called endocrine therapy, works by blocking hormones that can cause cancer to grow or to come back. Around two thirds of all breast cancer diagnoses are hormone-receptor positive.
