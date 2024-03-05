From the Amazon to Japan: Professor Luan Arouca's remarkable journey to Tamworth

A little over a week ago, Gracie Barra Tamworth finally celebrated the arrival of Professor Luan Arouca.
The Brazilian second-degree blackbelt was originally scheduled to instruct with the club from its opening last month, but was delayed by visa issues.
So now that the club's new head instructor has begun training, the Leader sat down with the 33-year-old to discuss what has truly been a remarkable life spent dedicated to Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ).
Some responses have been condensed and edited for clarity.
Leader: It took longer than you'd hoped, but now that you're finally here, what do you make of Tamworth?
Luan Arouca: It's very different from the place that I grew up. I have been living in Japan for most of my life, 22 years.
Here life is more calm, a bit slower and more quiet. So far, I'm feeling really great, because I'm doing what I love: teaching BJJ.
I used to work 12 hours a day in Japan and go to the gym after that and do some workouts, so I'm really enjoying it here so far.
Leader: How long did you live in Brazil?
Arouca: I was born in Manaus, in the Amazon. I lived there 10 years of my life, and after that I would go back to my hometown to visit my parents and family.
Leader: How did you get into BJJ?
Arouca: I dreamed of being a soccer player, and I was playing in a team in Japan. But I got injured outside of the team, so they couldn't support me with my surgery.
After that I stayed out of sports for a year and a half, and my cousins were doing BJJ at the time. I saw one guy, Romulo Barral, he's my idol in BJJ, and in that time he was in Japan competing.
I was impressed by him, and I decided that day [at 15 years old] I want to do the same thing.
Leader: What are the highlights of your career in BJJ?
Arouca: I competed at Worlds, but I didn't get a medal. But my highest achievements were in Japan, I won the Asian Open twice. I also won the Abu Dhabi trials.
Leader: You've been instructing for a long time, have any of your students reached a high level?
Arouca: I made some world champions from whitebelt when I lived in Singapore. I made three world champions in the junior division.
Leader: You've competed in BJJ for many years, but at its core it's about self-defence. Have you ever had to use your martial arts knowledge to defend yourself?
Arouca: Yes. This guy in Japan had started a fight and I was passing by. He was really drunk and picked me to fight.
He went to throw a punch at me, and out of reflex I leaned back [to evade] and punched him back and he passed out.
I got very afraid that day, because I don't do BJJ for self-defence. If I need to use it, of course I will, but I hadn't been in a fight since I was a kid.
Leader: You've never been to Australia before, was it scary coming out here?
Arouca: Not for me, because I have travelled so much. I was okay with it, I was very excited to come.
When I have a goal in my life, I just give it all. And when my wife [Paula, to whom he has been married for eight years] comes, it will be easier.
Leader: How long do you expect to be in Tamworth?
Arouca: I have a goal here in Tamworth. I want to make some blackbelts from scratch. The guys who started from whitebelt like one month ago, I want to go all the way with them to blackbelt.
So that will take at least six or seven years.
Leader: Do you see much talent on the mats here?
Arouca: Yes, we have some prodigies here. In the next few weeks, I want to invite some kids to a competitive class.
I want to see who wants to train seriously, so I'm going to start this project with Chris [Coughlan, Gracie Barra Tamworth owner]. We have some really, really good kids here, and some adults.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.