More delays for PET scanner at Tamworth hospital, so what's the new timeline?

A new PET scanner at Tamworth hospital has been further delayed.
The Positron Emission Tomography machine, which is used to detect cancers, as well as to assess brain or heart-related conditions, was due to be operating at the hospital by the end of 2023.
But it will now not start scanning patients until July, 2024.
In a statement on Monday night, Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, said "I know many in our community were looking forward to being able to access the service sooner and will be disappointed to learn of another delay, however I thank the Minister for being up front and honest with our community."
"I'll continue to work to ensure the government stays on track and honours the commitment to deliver this service for the benefit of patients and their families across the northwest," Mr Anderson said.
In November last year Mr Anderson claimed the delivery of the PET scanner was "on shaky ground" after it was given the green light in April 2023 and promised by the end of that year.
"I know many in our community have been waiting for a PET Scanner to help with their health needs in Tamworth," Mr Anderson said in his statement on Monday.
"Patients and advocates have been calling for the introduction of the service in Tamworth because it means accessing treatment and diagnostics closer to home.
"I can now let the community know that I have received updated timelines for the delivery of the service."
Mr Anderson said the tender for the building works required to house the scanner closed on Monday, March 4.
He said construction is anticipated to begin in late March and will be complete in June. This includes construction of lead-lined walls and a lab for handling the radioactive isotopes required for the scanner
The new equipment is expected to arrive at Tamworth hospital in June and the hospital intends to start scanning patients in July.
Patients in the Tamworth region currently have access to PET scans via John Hunter and Calvary Mater hospitals; both are in Newcastle.
When the delay was initially flagged a spokesperson from Hunter New England Health told the Leader; "We acknowledge patients in the New England may need to continue traveling these distances to access PET scans while work is underway. Those travelling may be eligible for subsidies under the Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme [IPTAAS]."
