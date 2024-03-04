The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Health

More delays for PET scanner at Tamworth hospital, so what's the new timeline?

By Newsroom
March 5 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson with Cancer Council member Shaen Fraser. Picture supplied by the office of Kevin Anderson, from file
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson with Cancer Council member Shaen Fraser. Picture supplied by the office of Kevin Anderson, from file

A new PET scanner at Tamworth hospital has been further delayed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.