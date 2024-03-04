'I've gained a lot more confidence': Madi finds her voice in six-year journey

Upon speaking to Madi Roach, it becomes clear that she is a naturally reserved personality.
Even as one of the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters women's most experienced players, Roach prefers to focus on making an impact with her actions rather than her voice.
It is only in the last couple of years that she has begun to come out of her shell around the squad.
And on Saturday she suggested, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, that it was by virtue of her connection to coach Jeff Faint through another sport that she was handed the captaincy for the Roosters' trial match against the Gulgong Terriers.
"I'm captaining the Tamworth Taipans women's open side," Roach said.
"And Fainty coaches that team, I think he was just like 'Here, have this too for today'."
In reality, it was most likely her evident maturation and on-field intelligence that earned Roach the promotion. She led the side for the first time while regular skipper Abby Hatch continues to recover from a knee injury.
Judging by her credentials, Roach is an excellent captaincy candidate.
Having been with the Roosters women for six years, she expects to play her 100th game this season and is consistently superb out of dummy half.
But the 21-year-old has worked hard to overcome her inclination to be introverted and credited the influence of other senior players in the side with helping to ready her for a leadership role.
"I've gained a lot more confidence in the last couple of years, so they've seen that," Roach said.
"Playing with Abby and Bek [Hartmann, the 2023 captain], they're good leaders and good to play alongside, they teach you a lot."
Roach's unofficial leadership debut went almost perfectly for the Roosters, as she guided them to a thunderous 52-6 smashing of the Gulgong Terriers women.
It was a sparkling performance from the Kootingal-Moonbi women, who Faint said had benefited from their preparations for the upcoming Oztag nationals.
"I was very pleased," he said.
"Luckily, we've got a lot of girls in tournament prep for rep Oztag, probably about two thirds of the team, so they hit the ground running."
As is to be expected for a trial, there were "a couple of little mistakes", but nothing that overly concerned Faint.
Coming off a grand final defeat to the North Tamworth Bears which stung the players, both Faint and Roach said the side have come into the season reinvigorated and determined to do better.
"I think they've been in a good headspace all off-season," Faint said.
"It's good to have that hurt, it's good to have that burning desire to come back. And obviously this is a trial, there's so long to go, but they're super keen to have a good year."
