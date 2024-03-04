The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Have Your Say

What do you think about the plans to reboot Armidale's East Mall?

March 5 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Draft Detailed Design Concept Plans for Armidale's East Mall. Picture by Armidale Regional Council.
Draft Detailed Design Concept Plans for Armidale's East Mall. Picture by Armidale Regional Council.

It's hoped plans to revitalise Armidale's East Mall will make the precinct more appealing to visitors, locals and business owners.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.