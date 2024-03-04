What do you think about the plans to reboot Armidale's East Mall?

It's hoped plans to revitalise Armidale's East Mall will make the precinct more appealing to visitors, locals and business owners.
At its most recent meeting, council agreed to endorse the Draft Detailed Design Concept Plans for the East Mall (Draft East Mall Plan) for public exhibition during March.
The East Mall project involves producing detailed concept designs for the future upgrade of the section of Beardy Street between Faulkner and Marsh streets, including intersections.
A factsheet about the project on Council's website states: "The East Mall has been identified as an area of the CBD that lacks interest and has suffered a downturn in business over the past decade or so. The East Mall has not been upgraded since it was constructed in 1992. The surfaces are tired and dated and the current arrangement provides little aesthetic value to the Armidale CBD. The lack of parking has also been identified as being a key issue over many years and has been addressed as part of this project."
To enable community involvement, the plans are available online and there is also a shopfront in the mall which will be open daily between 9am and 4pm until Friday, March 8.
The draft plans stem from the Armidale City Mall Vibrancy Plan, which was developed between 2015 and 2017 in consultation with business owners.
Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland said community feedback reinforced the need to address traffic flow and pedestrian access, and increase parking opportunities, while also "respecting and reflecting Armidale's rich heritage".
"The overall aesthetic and appeal of the east mall also needed to be addressed due to a prolonged decline in business health with empty shops, little pedestrian traffic and an overall poor streetscape," he said.
"We are very optimistic and excited about the draft plans for the improvement of the East Mall and I am eager to share this with the community to get their feedback and hopefully an endorsement to move ahead and create a vibrant East Mall precinct."
Submissions must be received by 11.59pm Sunday, March 31, 2024.
To make a submission and to view the draft plans visit the Your Say Armidale Page.
