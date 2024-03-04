'Crime is being tackled': police swoop on small spike in break-ins

POLICE have jumped on a "blip" of break-ins and car thefts across Tamworth as officers work around the clock to put offenders before the courts.
Crime levels are under control, and senior positions within the Oxley Police District (PD) are at almost full capacity, according to district commander Superintendent Bruce Grassick.
"People need to understand crime is being tackled, and crime is being tackled well in this area," Superintendent Grassick said.
A group of young people are now before the court, after officers saw a "small spike" in property related crime in late February, 2024.
"We jump on crime straight away, it's getting addressed straight away, these are not bubbling issues," Superintendent Grassick said.
The Oxley commander said to say Tamworth and Gunnedah is facing a massive crime issue is "not the case at all".
"We've dropped our crime levels significantly," he said.
Within the local command, the rural crime and proactive crime teams are running at full capacity, and detective positions are full.
The numbers remain steady in the crime prevention unit, with only a couple of vacancies open.
Superintendent Grassick said when it comes to general duties officers, this is where he is looking to recruit and retain staff.
Helping to bolster the number of general duty boots on the ground, are three new probationary constables fresh out of the Goulburn Police Academy.
Ethan Durrant and Connor McInnes have joined the ranks in Tamworth, while Max Lowe will be stationed at Gunnedah.
Probationary constable McInnes said he felt "like a sponge", trying to absorb and learn as much as possible, on his first day on the job.
The Western Australian recruit, who has family in the Tamworth area, said he picked the rural location for the community feel.
"It's a lovely area, and nice people," probationary constable McInnes said.
"It just seems like a really close knit community."
As part of their probationary period, the new officers will be paired up to undergo training and development to climb the ranks within the force.
They will spend the start of their careers paired up with other officers to learn the ropes.
"We certainly don't drop them in the water and hope they swim," Superintendent Grassick said.
"We give them the full support and all the opportunities."
A total of 158 new probationary constables graduated from the academy on March 1, 2024.
The New England command has picked up two new additional resources, and three new sets of boots have hit the ground in both the Central West and Orana Mid-Western districts.
Superintendent Grassick said although recruitment numbers, and academy application numbers have been increasing, retention is "what it's all about".
Internally, he said a number of initiatives are being investigated to try and keep officers on the job.
Superintendent Grassick said the initiatives will look at retaining both new and senior police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.