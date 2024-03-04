Two boys charged over aggravated break and enter in Tamworth

An investigation into alleged property-related offences in Tamworth has yielded results for police as part of Operation Regional Mongoose.
Just after 4am on Wednesday, January 31, two people allegedly, whilst armed with knives, forced their way into a David Street home before threatening the occupant and stealing a sedan, a gaming console and airpods.
The occupant was not injured.
Following inquiries, on Thursday, February 21, police attended a correctional facility in Grafton and issued a Court Attendance Notice to a 15-year-old boy.
He was charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-armed; face blackened/disguised with intent commit indictable offence; aggravated assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle-armed with weapon; and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The teenager will appear at a children's court on Tuesday, April 2.
Following further inquiries, on Friday, March 1, a 15-year-old boy was arrested at Grafton Police Station.
He was charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-armed; possess housebreaking implements; aggravated assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle-armed with weapon; and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The boy was refused bail and appeared at a children's court on Friday, March 1, where he was formally refused bail to appear at another children's court on Thursday, March 7.
Inquiries are continuing.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
