The pipes, the pipes are calling for the Liverpool Plains Military Tattoo

The pipes, the pipes are a calling everyone to the Longfield Oval in Quirindi this Saturday, March 9, for the 5th Liverpool Plains Military Tattoo.
It's been three years since the last Celtic showcase in Quirindi and this weekend it's back bigger and better than ever, with a huge programs of events and happenings including a community market, fireworks, live musical performances and four pipe bands showcasing their skills in a tribute to the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
The City of Blacktown Pipe Band, NSW Highlanders, the National Servicemen's Memorial Band and the Tamworth and District Highland Society Pipe Band will perform both individual and combined pieces for the crowds to enjoy.
The Down Under the Kilt Dancers from the Central Coast and Mad Kelpie Playdate from Queanbeyan will also be providing Celtic performances at the event.
"This is a great free event for the community," Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins said.
"There is a whole lot to enjoy for both the music and community market fans.
"We have a great range of market stalls attending our event and it also great to see lots of local not for profit organisations coming along to raise awareness and fundraise for their programs."
The event kicks off at 5pm with the market, food vendors, face painting and a fun photo booth.
Live music will start at 5.20pm with the local adult choir, Liverpool Lyrics.
The choir will be followed by Mad Kelpie Playdate and the formal pipe band performance will commence at 7pm.
"I encourage everyone to come along to this wonderful community event and immerse yourself in the beautiful sounds of Celtic culture for the evening," Cr Hawkins said.
