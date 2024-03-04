Missing 80-year-old man found safe and well

An elderly man who had been missing for two days, has been found safe and well.
Eighty year old Lesslie Grant was last seen on the Howell Side of Copeton Dam about 5.30pm Saturday, March 2.
When he failed to return and could not be located or contacted, officers from New England Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Following inquiries and an appeal for assistance, the man was located safe on Monday, March 4.
Police would like to thank the media and the community for their assistance.
Police hold fears for the safety of an 80 year old man, who has been missing since Saturday.
Leslie Grant was last seen on the Howell Side of Copeton Dam, about 36 kilometres from Inverell, at about 5.30pm on Saturday, March 2.
Officers from New England Police were notified when he failed to return and could not be located or contacted.
There are concerns for Leslie's welfare due to him living with medical issues for which he requires treatment.
Leslie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, thin build and short grey hair.
He is believed to be wearing shorts and a t-shirt.
He may be travelling in a white Mitsubishi Magna bearing NSW registration BU40YO.
Anyone who may have seen Leslie or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Inverell Police Station on 02 6722 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.