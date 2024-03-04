The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Updated

Missing 80-year-old man found safe and well

By Newsroom
Updated March 4 2024 - 12:53pm, first published 11:00am
Leslie Grant, aged 80, was last seen on Saturday March 2. Picture supplied by NSW Police
UPDATE

An elderly man who had been missing for two days, has been found safe and well.

